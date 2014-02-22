Caruthersville man airlifted to Memphis hospital after wreck

A Caruthersville man was listed in serious condition after a wreck in Pemiscot County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:35 p.m. Friday on Route Y, two miles south of Caruthersville.

Police say a pickup truck driven by 74-year-old Larry W. Phelps ran off the right side of the road, hit and embankment and overturned.

Phelps was airlifted by helicopter to a Memphis hospital.

