Man airlifted to St. Louis hospital after wreck near Carbondale

Man airlifted to St. Louis hospital after wreck near Carbondale

A driver was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after being trapped in his car after a crash in Jackson County.

It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Friday night near Park and Warren Road in rural Carbondale.

According to the sheriff's office, a car left the road on Park Street and hit a tree.

Officers say 25-year-old Darren Guest of University Park, Illinois was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Carbondale Police Department officers, Jackson County Ambulance and the Carbondale Township Fire Department.

