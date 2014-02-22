Mobile home burns to the ground in Scott City

A home in Scott City burnt to the ground Saturday morning.

According to Scott City Police, a fire broke out around 6 a.m. on Perkins Street.

Scott City Fire Chief Jay Cassout says the home is a total loss. A mother and her son were in the home. The mother smelled smoke and woke up her son. They escaped before the flames took out the home.

John Waganer, a neighbor, woke up and saw the fire and stepped outside to see neighbors screaming for help. Waganer says flames were shooting out of the mobile home as other neighbors helped to get everyone out of the home.





He says the mobile home was engulfed in flames and collapsing as fire crews arrived.

"I heard the lady screaming, she was screaming for help," said Waganer. "And I got out of bed, my friend was staying with me, sleeping on the couch. He got up and said the trailers on fire and we looked out and she was at the next door neighbor's to her banging on the door trying to get them up."

Family members say you can drop off clothing at Lighthouse Bible Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau or to family member Vanessa Edmond at 700 Fifth Street West in Scott City. The family needs:

A man's 32x34 jeans, XL shirts 10 1/2 wide shoes, medium boxers, 10-12 socks; A woman's 15-16 jeans, XL tops, 7 1/2 - 8 size shoes, 10 underwear, 10-12 socks, and a boy's 6-7 jeans, 6-7 shirts, 12 1/2 shoes, 6 underwear, 6-10 socks for boys (he is 5 years old.)