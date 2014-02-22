9 face charges after drug raids in Mayfield, Farmington, Ky.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says 9 people face drug and other charges after three search warrants were performed in Mayfield and Farmington, Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Redmon says that search warrants were performed at 315 High Street, 614 S 8th Street in Mayfield and 8027 KY 121 S in Farmington around 2:30 p.m.

Both of the search warrants in the city limits were performed at the same time due to the relationship of those involved.

Officers found evidence that methamphetamine was being manufactured at both locations.

Detectives say they found remnants of clandestine labs and the equipment and ingredients to manufacture methamphetamine.

All three homes were occupied at the time of the raids.

During the search officers found methamphetamine packaged in plastic baggies, syringes that were loaded with methamphetamine, baggies of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers reported that the loaded syringes were found at the home of Eric Douglas and Melissa Cagle.

The syringes were found in a small duffle bag that contained clothing that had been packed for a minor child living in the home and was lying in the utility room floor.

Those arrested and their charges are as follows:

Eric Douglas 37, of 315 High Street was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine 1st offense, trafficking controlled substance 1st >2 grams 1st offense, possession controlled substance 1st methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melissa Cagle, 35, of 315 High Street was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine 1st offense, possession of controlled substance 1st methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin Fuqua, 30, of 614 S 8th Street was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine 1st offense, trafficking controlled substance 1st >2 grams methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance 1st methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angela Thomas, 36, of 614 S 8th Street was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine 1st offense, possession of controlled substance 1st methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Blake, 28, of Mayfield was charged with possession of controlled substance 1st methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Karly Scott, 32, of Benton, KY, was charged with possession of controlled substance 1st methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephanie Conway, 25, of Mayfield was charged with Complicity to Manufacturing Methamphetamine.

Marcello Majors, 59 yoa of Farmington, KY was charged with obstructing a government operation. resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance 2nd degree.

James Majors was charged with trafficking controlled substance 1st cocaine, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, promoting contraband, operating motor vehicle under the influence

and other traffic violations.

The sheriff's office was assisted by McCracken County Sheriff Jon Hayden, detectives of the drug unit along with the department's k9 deputy.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.