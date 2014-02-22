Man jailed after troopers find pot in car

Kentucky State Police say a Colorado man faces charges after a police found marijuana in the driver's car.

On Friday, February 21, 2014 Kentucky State Police (KSP) made a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 45 mile marker on Interstate 24 in Lyon County.

Police say the driver admitted to having a small amount of marijuana which he had allegedly obtained in Colorado claiming to be from a medical prescription. During a search of the vehicle, a safe was found in the trunk containing 10.5 ounces of hydroponic marijuana.

The driver, Justin Stelter, 30, of Grand Junction, Colorado, was charged with trafficking in marijuana (8 oz. to 5 lbs), possession of drug paraphernalia, no liability insurance and improper registration. He was booked in the Caldwell County, Ky. Jail.

A passenger, Matthew Barnes, of Cedar Bluff, Alabama was cited to court for possession of controlled substance 3rd degree and prescription- controlled substance not in a proper container.



