Bonne Terre duplex total loss after fire

According to Bonne Terre, Mo. Fire Chief Matt Barton, crews were called out to a house fire at 517 Pine Street at 9:11 p.m. Friday night.

Barton says flames were shooting out of the back side of the duplex upon arrival. Nearly all fire crews in Northern St. Francois County and some from Jefferson County helped assisted with the blaze.

The duplex was vacant and was being renovated. The duplex is a total loss and there was some damage to a neighboring home. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause.

