USGS: 2.5 earthquake near Caruthersville - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

USGS: 2.5 earthquake near Caruthersville

Helicorder reading (Source: University of Memphis) Helicorder reading (Source: University of Memphis)
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) - A preliminary report from the U.S. Geological Survey shows a 2.5 earthquake rattled parts of the Bootheel in Missouri Saturday morning.

It happened around 8:43 a.m.

The earthquake was centered 1 mile south of Caruthersville, Missouri.

No word on if it caused any damage.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly