ISU trustees OK technology, demolition projects

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) - Trustees at Illinois State University have signed off on plans to finance a $19.5 million technology-improvement project and to demolish a complex of unused dorms.

ISU trustees on Friday agreed to the plan to sell up to $25 million bonds to pay for the LEAPForward project and $5.5 million in facilities improvements around campus.

The aim of the technology project is to upgrade what the university calls obsolete information systems.

Separately the board agreed to spend $6 million to demolish the South Campus Residence Hall Complex.

The buildings were built in the early 1960s and do not meet current standards for design, technology or accessibility. The complex has been closed since 2012.

