5k Run/walk held Saturday to support orphans and widows

Michelle Outman in photo with jewelry making widows supported by the organization (Source: Holly Brantley) Michelle Outman in photo with jewelry making widows supported by the organization (Source: Holly Brantley)
The 5K had 100 runners. The 5K had 100 runners.

Saturday February 22nd, HOW? Jewelry hosted a run/walk at La Croix Church at 9 am. There were around 100 runners.

"The cause is for 'the least of these,' said Michelle Outman of the organization and fundraiser. "We work to support orphans and widows around the world and support causes dedicated to reaching out to autism and increased awareness."

The mission works in Kenya with widows near Nairobi through jewelry projects sold here in the U. S. to help give the less fortunate a chance to support their families.

"This is one of many fundraiser a to support mission trips to get supplies and educators involved to travel to Africa to make sure the orphan and women's organizations and homes we support are getting the long term care they need," said Outman.

"For me the individuals with autism can function so much more appropriately when others' are trained on their specific needs," said Kelley Pujol, who provides therapy and has worked with the organizations. "Without this knowledge, others will have significant difficulty educating these students. We have knowledge that can significantly improve others' lives for the better and are called to share that knowledge."

Pujol said they want to educate others about autism needs at home and around the world.

" This relates to all of us because we have one beautiful thing that connects us all, we all belong to the human race. Just because it's a world away doesn't give us an excuse to act in ignorance or to turn our heads away from injustice that is happening in the world. We've been called to go out into ALL of the world, not just our little comfortable corner of it," said participant Jaley Montgomery.

"We can raise awareness at home by attending events like this, by talking to individuals who have been on similar trips, and by reading and becoming educated in what's happening in the rest of the world," she said. "Not everyone is called to go to Africa, but I truly believe we are all called to have a passion for something. If you keep asking what your passion is and keep challenging yourself to learn about injustice, you will find a cause that speaks to your heart."

To learn more:

Helping Orphans and Widows

michelle@howjewelry.com

www.howjewelry.com

Facebook/how? jewelry

Empowering Women

Saving Children

Fighting Poverty


