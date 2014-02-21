The Band Perry performs in Cape Girardeau

The Band Perry performed Friday night at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, but before they took the stage, we caught up with them to learn more about them.

The family group consists of one sister and two brothers from the mountains of east Tennessee. They have been performing as The Band Perry for about 15 years. They say they live out the family atmosphere 24/7.

They are passionate about giving back to the community and say it's one of their favorite things about being in the spotlight.

The group said they love touring and seeing different parts of the world.

They last performed in the Heartland during the Sikeston Rodeo.

