Calloway Co. High School wins DOE Regional Science Bowl

Front, from left, Brian Carlson and Ajit Deshpande; rear, from left, Ben Guthrie, coach Sam Earls, Pat Osterhaus, and Nitin Krishna. (Source: Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office)

From left, Landon Fike, Cody Bergman, and Josh Betts ponder an answer as coach Erica Gray (background) listens. (Source: Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office)

Calloway County High School won the U.S. Department of Energy's West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl February 21 during competition among 17 high school teams.

Calloway will represent western Kentucky in the high school competition of DOE's National Science Bowl, held in Washington, D.C. from April 24-28.

While at the national competition, Calloway will compete in the same fast-paced, question-and-answer format that was used in the regional competition. The students also will visit national monuments and museums.

"The National Science Bowl challenges students to excel and heightens their interest in fields vital to America's continued scientific advancement," said Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz. "Congratulations to these students for advancing to the National Finals. I wish them the best of luck in the competition."

Bowling Green-based Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science finished second and Paducah Tilghman High School finished third in the regional competition, held at Crounse Hall on the University of Kentucky College of Engineering – Paducah Campus.

Calloway captain Landon Fike credited the victory to the work ethic of teammates Cody Bergman, Sam Morehead, Josh Betts and Hudson Elliott.

"If you assign them a topic, they're going to take it home and study it," he said. "You can just rely on them to get it done."

Other high schools competing were McCracken County, Ballard County, St. Mary, Fulton County, Henderson County, West Kentucky Home Schools United and Union County. Seven of the 10 schools competing sent two teams.

DOE's Regional Science Bowl for middle schools will be held Feb. 28 at Crounse Hall, 4810 Alben Barkley Drive. The winner of that competition will represent western Kentucky in the middle school competition of the DOE National Science Bowl. Middle school teams also will build and race a lithium polymer battery-powered model car in the Electric Car Competition.

Middle schools participating in the regional competition are Ballard County, Calloway County, Graves County, Henderson North, Heath, Lone Oak, Lyon County, Murray, Paducah and South Marshall.

