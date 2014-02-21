Benton, Ky. woman accused of bringing drugs into jail

A Benton, Kentucky woman is facing drug related charges after a traffic stop on Friday.

Lauren Reed 25, of Benton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, no registration plates, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, promoting contraband 1st degree and possession of controlled substance 3rd degree.

The deputy said Reed appeared to be under the influence after being stopped.

A search was conducted and a jar with marijuana and rolling papers along with a hollowed out pen casing with white residue which field-tested positive for methamphetamine was found in her purse.

Reed was warned about taking drugs into the jail.

When the deputy jailers searched her they found a pill bottle with Clonazepam and Methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's office.

