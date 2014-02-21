More than 800 students hear man's message on bullying

Ty, took his own life back in 2010 after being bullied at school for more than two years.

Kirk Smalley has traveled the country with his organization "Stand for the Silent"

In Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Friday more than 800 students at the city's junior high gathered to hear an Oklahoma man's message about bullying.

Kirk Smalley's son, Ty, took his own life back in 2010 after being bullied at school for more than two years.

Since then, Smalley has traveled the country with his organization "Stand for the Silent," to encourage everyone to stand up in the battle against bullying.

"Our main goal is to teach every child that they belong, that they are somebody, and that they have a right to be here, and they have a right to be who they are and that we love the somebody that they are just the way they are," Kirk Smalley said.

Smalley's story was featured in the documentary film "Bully." You can hear more of his story and how Poplar Bluff schools are being proactive in the fight against bullying Saturday morning on The Breakfast Show.

