CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Can household gadgets play into your health?

According to a new study, yes.

"You've got to find some way to incorporate it and keep it fun," said Lance Amick.

Lance Amick is a P.E. Teacher at Scott City High School and said he makes sure the kids have fun while exercising.

"We play a lot of games and they seem to enjoy those, and it's not much of a struggle," said Amick.

But a new study said for some it can be a struggle. A study in the Canadian Medical Journal said people who own a TV, computer, or something similar have a greater chance of obesity and diabetes than those who don’t.

And out of a car, computer, and television, a T.V. has the strongest association with obesity.

That’s why coaches like Amick work to make sure kids are moving.

"We got pretty good kids around here and they like to stay active," said Amick.

Some of you said you still find time to work out despite all the modern devices and technology.

"They're almost attached now, it's like a permanent fixture either on your hand, or a lot of people still use bluetooth, the apps you can put on iPads, iPhones can really be of help," said Dianne Lawrence, with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Lawrence said sometimes those modern devices can help you get active with fitness apps and workout playlists.

She suggested you do pushups at your desk, or squats using your chair.

"You can do abs sitting, you can bring your knees up towards your chest alternating," said Lawrence.

You can still squeeze in a workout while relaxing with those modern devices at home.

"A lot of people watch Hulu, they watch movie and stuff on their computer now, so we tend to fast forward through those commercials, and we'd recommend not doing that, doing small exercise breaks, squats sits ups during those commercials so you get a little bit of exercise," said Lawrence.

It’s all part of a modern world, where modern devices don’t disconnect you from a healthy lifestyle.

You can read the study here

