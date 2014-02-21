Crews extinguish welding shop fire in Gordonville, 1 treated for smoke inhailation

Crews were called to fire at a welding shop in Gordonville, Missouri.

The building is owned by the Welker Fence Company. The shop is at Oakshire and Route K . Firefighters got the call around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. This person was not an employee or a firefighter and refused treatment.



There was welding in the shop before the fire started.

Crews say the metal 30x50 building is heavily damaged.Firefighters were working to extinguish hotspots around 5:30 p.m.Several fire department responded including Cape Girardeau, Gordonville and Delta and Millersville.