Crews extinguish welding shop fire in Gordonville, 1 treated for smoke inhailation

GORDONVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Crews were called to fire at a welding shop in Gordonville, Missouri.

The building is owned by the Welker Fence Company. The shop is at Oakshire and Route K . Firefighters got the call around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. This person was not an employee or a firefighter and refused treatment.

There was welding in the shop before the fire started.

Crews say the metal 30x50 building is heavily damaged.

Firefighters were working to extinguish hotspots around 5:30 p.m.

Several fire department responded including Cape Girardeau, Gordonville and Delta and Millersville.

