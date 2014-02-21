KY man pleaded guilty to trying to sell 400 lbs of marijuana

A Nelson County, Kentucky felon pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Friday to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to David J. Hale, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky.

Joseph P. O'Bryan, 45, pleaded guilty to a single count indictment charging him with possession and intent to distribute marijuana.

According to information presented in court, O'Bryan tried to see 400 pounds of marijuana for $320,000 to a law enforcement confidential informant on October 8. At the time of the sale, defendant O'Bryan was on supervised release for a prior, federal felony conviction.

According to conduct stipulated in the plea agreement, O'Bryan will forfeit $22,100 to the United States for money received during the sale of 22 pounds of marijuana to a law enforcement confidential informant on February 28.

If convicted at trial, defendant O'Bryan would face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison and a period of supervised release up to and including life.

O'Bryan is scheduled for sentencing before Senior Judge Charles R. Simpson III, on Friday, May 16 at 3 p.m. in Louisville.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Zimdahl and was investigated by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

