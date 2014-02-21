I-55 in Ste. Genevieve Co. to be reduced for pavement repairs

The Missouri Department of Transportation says southbound Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of road is located from Route DD to N/J at Ozora.

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, March 3 through Friday, March 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

MoDOT says the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

