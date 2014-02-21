2 injured in Route 13 crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Harrisburg, Illinois.

The Saline County Central Dispatch received several 911 calls reporting a two-car crash with injuries at 12:16 p.m. on Friday at the Bill Franks Bypass (IL 13) and Poplar Street.

Deputies assisted the Harrisburg Police Department with the crash. They say the drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital by ambulance, one with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Harrisburg Police Department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.