Meeting about copper wire theft in Brosely

BROSELEY, MO (KFVS) - Wednesday, there will be a meeting at the Broseley, Missouri Senior Center about stopping copper wire thefts in the area.

According to Sheriff Mark Dobbs, there will be a demonstration of new technology to help farmers and businesses thwart the thefts.

The meeting starts at 3 p.m.

