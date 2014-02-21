New sentence ordered for former Tamms inmate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois prison inmate held up as an example of injustice at the former Tamms supermax prison has had his sentenced recalculated.

WJBC Radio in Bloomington reports (http://bit.ly/1p1UcCv ) Friday that Anthony Gay will be eligible for release from the prison in Pontiac in August 2018.

The 38-year-old Gay had been sentenced to 97 years for a series of prison-guard assaults. That landed him in the southern Illinois Tamms prison - since closed. Human rights advocates said his behavior was more a function of mental illness than criminality.

A Livingston County judge ordered the Illinois Department of Corrections to recalculate the sentence - saying the 97-year stint didn't follow sentencing guidelines.

Gay was originally sentenced to seven years in prison in 1994 for a Rock Island robbery.

Information from: WJBC-AM, http://www.wjbc.com

