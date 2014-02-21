Lane and load width restriction on I-24 at 29 mm - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lane and load width restriction on I-24 at 29 mm

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - There is a lane and load width restriction on the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge at the Livingston-Marshall County Line.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the lane restriction is for deck sealing, joint replacement and other maintenance work on the bridge deck.

There is a 9 ft. maximum load width and a 55 mile per hour speed limit.

Transportation officials say drivers traveling I -24/I-69 between the 29 and 30 mile marker should look for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the work zone on the Tennessee River Bridge between Calvert City and Grand Rivers. 

And, oversized loads should detour via US62/US 641 and KY 453 between Exit 27 at Calvert City and Exit 31 at Grand Rivers.

