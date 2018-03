Self defense class to raise money for Crime Stoppers

Carbondale Martial Arts and Fitness will be holding a fundraiser for Carbondale Crime Stoppers on Saturday, Feb. 22.They will be teaching a seminar on Home Invasion Defenses from noon to 4 p.m.About one in three violent crimes happen in or near the victim's own home, according to the Bureau of Justice.The seminar is $50. The seminar will be held at 608 S. Illinois Ave. in Carbondale.Call Levi Wampler at 618-430-0562 or email info@carbondalemartialartsandfitness.com . Visit http://carbondalemartialartsandfitness.com