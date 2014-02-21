Self defense class to raise money for Crime Stoppers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Self defense class to raise money for Crime Stoppers

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Carbondale Martial Arts and Fitness will be holding a fundraiser for Carbondale Crime Stoppers on Saturday, Feb. 22.

They will be teaching a seminar on Home Invasion Defenses from noon to 4 p.m.

About one in three violent crimes happen in or near the victim's own home, according to the Bureau of Justice.

The seminar is $50. The seminar will be held at 608 S. Illinois Ave. in Carbondale.

Call Levi Wampler at 618-430-0562 or email info@carbondalemartialartsandfitness.com. Visit http://carbondalemartialartsandfitness.com.

