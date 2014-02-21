High winds causes semi truck to overturn

An Evansville, IN man was injured in a single car crash that apparently was caused by high winds in White County, IL.The preliminary traffic crash investigation indicated that David Chargualaf, driver of a White 2000 Freightliner, was traveling eastbound on I-64 at mile post 128, when a strong gust of wind blew his vehicle on its side.The crash occurred on Thursday, February 20 at 6:00 p.m., during the time storms were in the area.Chargualaf was transported to Fairfield Memorial Hospital by White County Ambulance Service for treatment of his injuries.The Illinois State Police was assisted at the crash scene by the White County Sheriff’s Department, Grayville Police Department, White County Ambulance Service, Little Wabash Fire District, Crossville Fire Department, Illinois Department of Transportation, and Rick’s Towing.