Mayfield man injured in car collision

A Mayfield man was injured after losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a utility pole.On February 21, 2014 at 5:53 a.m. the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle injury collision on Said Road about 1 mile south of Reidland.41 year old Bryan Snipes of Mayfield was north bound on Said Road.According to Snipes a deer crossed the roadway in front of him and he swerved to miss it. Snipes lost control of his vehicle and ran off the right side of the road striking a utility pole.Snipes was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries by Mercy Regional E.M.S. Snipes was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.Jackson Purchase Energy was contacted and responded to repair the utility pole. The Sheriff’s Office was also assisted at the scene by the Reidland – Farley Fire Department.