Heartland Cooks 2/21/14 - Grant's Quick & Easy Guacamole

This week’s Heartland Cook is new to the KFVS family. Grant Dade recently moved up north from Tyler, Texas to take over for Bob Reeves as the new chief meteorologist. Grant loves to cook and brings a recipe for a Tex-Mex favorite with him to the Heartland. Grant’s Quick & Easy Guacamole will bring fantastic flavor to your next fiesta!

Ingredients:

2 Ripe Avocados

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 cup of Pico de Gallo

1 Lime

Directions:

Cut avocados in half, remove the pit and scrape contents into a mixing bowl. Mash avocado with fork or potato masher. Add sour cream, Pico de Gallo and cumin. Mix until well blended.

Cut the lime in half and squeeze out the juice. If your lime is small, use the juice of both halves. If using a large lime, use only the juice of half. Add juice to guacamole and mix well.

Serve with chips and enjoy!

