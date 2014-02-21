Fenton woman scares off intruders in her home

A Fenton woman scared off two intruders in her home early Friday morning.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Glenn Boyer, around 2:50 a.m. deputies responded to the 700 block of Buckboard Lane in Fenton for a reported burglary in progress.

A husband and wife were in the home and the wife said she awoke to the sound of the front door opening.

She said she went to the top of her stairway with her handgun and saw two black males in her home standing just inside the front door.

The woman fired three rounds at the suspects who then left the home.

Authorities do not think the suspects were hit.

One suspect is described as 5' 7", thin build, in his mid-twenties.

The other suspect is described as 6', husky build, in his mid-thirties.

Both were wearing black hoodies.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tip line at 636-797-5515.

