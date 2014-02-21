Fire destroys storage unit at Bonne Terre business

A fire Thursday night destroyed a storage unit at a Bonne Terre business.

According to Bonne Terre Fire Chief Matt Barton, the storage unit was located behind Holkamp Do-It Center and was used to store lumber.

The call for the fire came in around 10 p.m. and crews fought the blaze until around 2:30 Friday morning.

Other buildings surrounding the storage unit were in danger because of the fire and one building did catch fire at one point but crews were able to quickly put it out.

The lumber storage unit was a total loss.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.