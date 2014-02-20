SEMO defeats Jacksonville State in key OVC game - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO defeats Jacksonville State in key OVC game

Southeast Missouri State defeated Jacksonville State 87-70 Thursday night at the Show Me Center.
Tyler Stone led the way for the Redhawks with 28 points and Jarekious Bradley added 15.
With the win, SEMO moved into a tie for the eighth and final playoff spot with Austin Peay at 5-8 in the league's basketball standings.
Southeast now 10-19 overall returns to action Saturday night at UT Martin.


Powered by Frankly