East Prairie man charged in connection with crash, fleeing the scene

An East Prairie man is facing felony charges after an investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department.

Dallas Lee Waldo, 30, was charged with property damage first degree and leaving the scene of an accident. He faces an additional charged of driving while revoked.

The sheriff's office said Waldo was released from custody on Thursday after posting a $5,000 surety bond.

The investigation began in January when Deputy Cory Hutcheson was contacted about a "hit and run" at a rural Mississippi County night club.

When he arrived, Deputy Hutcheson was met outside by an East Prairie man who said someone had backed into his truck and the drove away. The victim estimated repair to the vehicle would exceed $1,000.

The sheriff's department said photographs of the damage to the truck's rear bumper and tailgate were taken, and Deputy Hutcheson talked to several witnesses who provided a description of the suspect's vehicle and identified the driver as Dallas Waldo.

Waldo's truck was found later that night with bumper damage consistent with having been involved in the reported crash.

Deputies say the following morning, Waldo was found and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

When interviewed by Deputy Hutcheson, Waldo reportedly confessed that he had backed into a vehicle at the night club, and the sped away because he was intoxicated.

The sheriff's department said all parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

