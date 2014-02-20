2 facing charges after Paducah traffic stop

Detectives say two Paducah men are facing various charges after a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon.

William A. Guill, 19, of Benton Road was charged with a bench warrant (contempt of court) and an arrest warrant of theft over $10,000 (motor vehicle).

Steven M. Smith, 31, of Lane Road was charged with possession of a 1st degree substance-meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department stopped a Cadillac driven by Steven Smith on IC Avenue on Thursday just before noon for traffic violations. Detectives found William “Ashton” Guill in the same vehicle and arrested him on two outstanding warrants. Officers say Guill had possession of marijuana.



After Steven Smith’s home was searched, detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana and assorted items of drug paraphernalia.



Both men were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2014