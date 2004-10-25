Statement from the New Madrid Co. R1 School District.

School Teacher Charged with Rape

By: CJ Cassidy

NEW MADRID, MO -- A New Madrid County R1 School District teacher stands accused of statutory rape, statutory sodomy, and illegal distribution to a minor.

New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens and several parents say Susan Sharp allegedly provided alcohol and prescription medication to at least four teenaged boys.

One parent tells Heartland News her son was at Sharp's house one night last week and saw Sharp perform sexual favors for two of the boys.

School Superintendent Mike Barnes says in a statement that the school district is investigating a report that a teacher "may have acted in an improper manner with minors".

Meanwhile, parents say they hope they can get some justice for what Sharp allegedly did to their children.