Preliminary reports: At least 5 tornadoes touched down in Heartland

Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service show at least five tornadoes touched down in the Heartland on Thursday.Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service shows an EF1 tornado touched down briefly around three miles west of Hayti, Mo. at 4:41 p.m. Thursday.Another preliminary report shows an EF1 tornado touched down around 4:40 p.m. in Deering, Missouri that injured five people.A preliminary report shows an EF1 tornado touched down five miles south-southwest of Murphysboro damaging a home on Wiley Road.In Kentucky, a preliminary report shows an EF0 touched down 4.5 miles SW of Dawson Springs.

Reports say there was also an EF0 in Caldwell County, Ky.

7:49pm - 50mph in Chrisney, IN

7:30pm - 1,000 plus customers without power in the Evansville, IN area

7:30pm - 50mph in Calvert City, KY

7:16pm - Downed tree in Henderson, KY

6:46pm - 56mph in Rockport, IN

6:17pm - Funnel cloud moving toward Belmont, IL

6:15pm - Power pole down in Harrisburg, IL. Reported through EM office.

6pm - Large tree and power lines down across Hwy 360 just east of Uniontown, KY

5:55pm - Quarter-size hail reported in Springerton, IL

5:54pm - Widespread power outages reported in Ledbetter, KY

5:54pm - Confirmed funnel cloud heading toward Springerton, IL. Reported through EM office

5:20pm-Power pole snapped with lines laying across a home in Murphysboro, IL.

5:16pm-Funnel cloud reported NE of Johnston City, IL.

5:15pm - Tree blown down, landed on parked vehicle. No passengers. Roof damage reported to a home in Allegre, KY

5:14pm-Possible tornado between Herrin and Johnston City, IL.

5:13pm - Unconfirmed-possible tornado between Herrin and Johnston City, IL reported by public through social media

5:13pm - 55 mph wind gusts in Pembroke, KY

5:01pm - 59 mph wind gusts in East Cape Girardeau, IL

4:59pm - Power pole snapped north of Colp, IL

4:59pm - 60 mph wind gusts in Carbondale, IL

4:52pm - .75 inch hail in Jackson, MO (dime-size hail)

4:50pm - Roof damage to building and roof blown off barn in Fort Campbell, KY

4:50pm - 1 inch hail in Carbondale, IL

4:23pm - Quarter size hail near Marble Hill, MO

3:48pm - .5 inch hail north of Poplar Bluff, MO

3:35pm - .88 in hail east of Doniphan, MO

Cape Girardeau - 1

Iron - 24

Reynolds - 1

Franklin - 1

Jackson - 1

Jefferson - 927

Marion - 194

Perry - 685

Randolph - 21

Saline - 54

Williamson - 1

Again, these are just preliminary and not yet official reports.Five people were injured in Pemiscot County after storms blew through the Heartland Thursday afternoon.According to the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, there were five minor injuries in Deering, Mo. due to the storms. Three adults and 6-year-old twins had minor injuries.Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said two trailer houses were blown over near County Road 421 and 419. Three people were trapped and they were taken to the hospital.A trailer was destroyed near the east side of Deering, Mo. along Hwy. J.Glen Cantrell with SEMO Electric said they were down to 18 without power Thursday night. Earlier, they had around 460 outages, give or take.He said they were working on a line near New Hamburg after a tree went down on the line.At one point, about 600 to 700 Pemiscot-Dunklin Electric Cooperative customers were without power when one of its substations was hit by the storm. The areas of Braggadocio, Homestown, and Bragg City were without power.Ameren Missouri says significant progress has been made restoring power to customers who were impacted by high winds that caused branches and power lines to fall. Currently, the company has nearly 800 workers restoring power throughout Missouri.Over the course of the storm, approximately 67,000 Ameren Missouri customers lost power across the state."We understand that outages are frustrating," said Michael Moehn, senior vice president, Ameren Missouri Customer Operations. "We are dedicating the people and materials needed to get power restored as quick as possible."Ameren Missouri said it has opened up its emergency operations center to manage the company's response to outages being caused by high winds."Crews will be working into the night to restore power," said Michael Moehn, senior vice president of Customer Operations at Ameren Missouri. "We are assessing the damage and restoring power as quickly and safely as possible."Storm reports from the National Weather Service:Ameren Missouri reports the following power outages as of 10 p.m.:Ameren Illinois has issued the following power outages as of 10 p.m.: