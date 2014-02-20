Jackson police prepare birthday package for boy battling cancer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson police prepare birthday package for boy battling cancer

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Police officers in Jackson, Missouri are preparing a birthday package for a Rhode Island boy battling his second bout with cancer.

Tyler Seddon will turn seven on March 6 and his mother wants to make sure it's a birthday he'll never forget.

"You never know," Rachel Seddon said. "We have to make it special because you just don't know right now what's going to happen, so..."

Tyler's a big fan of police officers, firefighters and other first responders, so his mother set up a Facebook page asking them to send him birthday cards. The birthday wish went viral, and when officers at the Jackson Police Department heard the story, they're reason for getting involved was simple.

"'Cause he's a kid and it's his birthday, and I think it's the right thing to do," said Captain Rodney Barnes with Jackson P.D. "Whether they live in our community, or communities throughout our country, if we can make a difference in somebody's life, anywhere, we're going to do it."

In addition to a birthday card, Jackson police will also be sending Tyler a certificate that will make him an honorary police officer for his birthday.

Cards can be sent to:

Tyler Seddon
c/o CALVAO
P.O. Box 253
Framingham, MA 01704

