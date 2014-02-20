Williamson County sheriff to award $500 scholarship

A $500 scholarship will be awarded by Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick for the 2014-2015 academic year from the Illinois Sheriff's Association.



Scholarship applicants must be permanent residents of Illinois and be enrolled for the 2014-2015 academic year as a full time student (not including summer sessions).



Students interested in applying can visit www.ilsheriff.org or pick up an application at their local sheriff's office.



The completed application, essay question and proper documentation must be returned to the sheriff's office in the county of permanent residence by March 15, 2014.



The scholarship must be used at a certified institution of higher learning in the State of Illinois, and can only be applied to books, fees and tuition.



This scholarship awarded by Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is part of over $53,000 in scholarships being awarded throughout the State of Illinois by the Illinois Sheriff's Association.



