MoDOT to hold public meeting on Rte. 142 improvements

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 to discuss improvements to Route 412 in Kennett, Mo.

The meeting will be held at South Elementary, located at 920 Kennett St. in Kennett.

"Visitors can stop-by anytime between 4:30 and 7 p.m. to discuss the details of the project with a member of the project team and provide their comments," said Project Manager Eric Krapf.

The proposed improvements include five-laning Route 412 from Route 84 to Route V V, constructing a roundabout at Route V V and four-laning from Route V V to Routes O and Y.

"Roundabouts have multiple benefits, such as improving safety and helping traffic flow more smoothly," Krapf said. "This configuration will work well at the intersection of Route 412 and Route V V."

He explained that roundabouts have fewer conflict points, or spots where vehicles could collide, than signalized intersections. The reduced number of conflict points, combined with slower speeds and calmer traffic, has been found to reduce the number of severe crashes.

The project is expected to be let in late fall 2014, with construction expected to begin in spring 2015.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.