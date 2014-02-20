Anna man sentenced to 3 years for stalking estranged wife

The Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced Thursday that an Anna man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to aggravated stalking.

Terry W. Pulliam, 29, was sentenced to three years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated stalking, a class 3 felony.

Pulliam was arrested on January 18 after an investigation by the Jonesboro Police Department. He admitted to engaging in numerous acts in January 2014 directed at his estranged wife; including repeatedly calling and texting, hitting her with a broken table leg and violating an active order of protection.

