Severe T'Storm Watch - Fredericktown schools no longer on lockdown - IL Amber Alert canceled

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland. Bob Reeves and Grant Dade are keeping an eye on the radar. Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates.

Mollie Lair reports the Fredericktown School District is no longer under a lockdown Thursday.  A school official says the lockdown was due to a random threat.

Police say a Van Buren, Missouri 9th grader is facing charges after the student brought a broken gun and a knife to school.

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 5-year-old boy from Park Ridge, Illinois.

Holly Brantley will have the latest after the bodies of a missing Reynolds County couple were found overnight. You'll hear from family and friends of the couple.

