Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old boy from Park Ridge, IL

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 5-year-old boy from Park Ridge, Illinois.

It was issued Thursday, February 20.



Drake Whitker was abducted during a carjacking. The vehicle is a white 2012 Audi Q5 with Illinois license plate R843615.

Whitker is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue-green eyes. He is 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 38 pounds. He was wearing a black Polo coat.

We do not currently have a picture of Whitker.



