Gov. Nixon wants education cuts restored

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has sent a letter to state lawmakers wanting them to restore a $44.1 million cut to K-12 education funding.

According to a news release from Nixon's office, the cuts were made by lawmakers earlier this week.

"Shortchanging our schools is not the way to build an economy of the future," Gov. Nixon said. "The committee's refusal to provide our local schools with the resources they were promised is both unnecessary and unacceptable. That is why I have called on members of the House to reverse this $44.1 million cut to ensure our local schools get the resources they need and deserve."

According to a news release, the Fiscal Year 2014 budget as passed overestimated the revenue that would be available from riverboat gaming, lottery and other revenues dedicated to the school foundation formula.

Local schools stand to receive $44.1 million less than what was appropriated for the current school year. On Tuesday, the House Budget Committee voted to pass a budget that did not include this funding.

Superintendent Dr. Jim Welker with the Cape Girardeau Public Schools says a large chunk of their budget comes from state funding. He says school districts are already under funded.

"It's, I think, about 6 to 7% under funded," Welker said. "Which is probably, over five hundred thousand dollars at our school district. So, it is considerable."

A copy of the letter is available here.

