Van Buren student facing charges after bringing broken gun, knife to school

Police say a Van Buren, Missouri 9th grader is facing charges after the student brought a broken gun and a knife to school.

Chief of Police Ryan Crandell says it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Crandell, the student was reportedly showing off the the broken air-soft gun and a knife to friends at school, and students then alerted school officials.

School officials in turn contacted authorities.

Crandell says the school did not go on lock down. The student's locker was searched.

The student is suspended and will be facing charges, according to Crandell.