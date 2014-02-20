Lockdown lifted for Fredericktown schools

The Fredericktown School District is no longer under a lockdown Thursday.



A Fredericktown school official says the lockdown was due to a random threat. She says students and teachers are safe.

Madison County Chief Deputy Lee Chambers says a man called 911 around 10:30 a.m. saying he wanted to report that his dolly and chainsaw were either stolen or moved and he thought his son did it. He has two sons in the Fredericktown School District. The man said he wanted to go to school to talk his son.

The dispatcher asked him to call deputies to free up the emergency line and told him if there was going to be a problem to not go to the school.



Deputies contacted school resource officer who asked for officers at each school.

The man said he was coming to police station to make report and press charges. Police have not located the man over the phone.



There were no threats of violence to the school or any individuals at the school.



Due to the 911 call, the school was put on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Superintendent Chadd Starkey says they take all threats seriously to protect students and staff, but they are all safe.

Thursday afternoon, school officials say a note will be put on the website and probably sent home with students. The school could call parents later to update them on the situation.

