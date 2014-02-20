Mound City water main break fixed, boil water order in effect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mound City water main break fixed, boil water order in effect

MOUND CITY, IL (KFVS) -

The water is back on in Mound City after a water main break Thursday left the entire town without water. 

A boil water is now in effect until further notice since the water has been restored.

Pulaski County Emergency Management says the water started flowing again around 2 a.m. Friday.

The county provided porta potties throughout the city for people to use while the water was unavailable.

The main line was where the break was located.

