Mound City water main break fixed, boil water order in effect

The water is back on in Mound City after a water main break Thursday left the entire town without water.



A boil water is now in effect until further notice since the water has been restored.



Pulaski County Emergency Management says the water started flowing again around 2 a.m. Friday.



The county provided porta potties throughout the city for people to use while the water was unavailable.



The main line was where the break was located.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

