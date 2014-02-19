Heartland Sports scores from Wednesday 2/19 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from Wednesday 2/19

Here are heartland sports scores from Wednesday 2/19.

NCAA Basketball  (Women)
SEMO---55
Murray State---66

Vanderbilt---64
Missouri---66

H.S. Basketball (Boys)
Greenville---55
Chaffee---67
Charlie Montgomery scores 1,000th point

St. Vincent---56
Kingston---51
Final OT

(Girls)
North County---47
Jackson---33





