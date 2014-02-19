SEMO baseball team wins home opener

The Southeast Missouri State baseball team defeated Harris-Stowe 6-4 Wednesday in the Redhawks 2014 home opener at Capaha Park.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the 1st the Redhawks bats came alive for three runs.

Brady Wright picked up his first win in a Redhawks uniform after working two scoreless innings of relief.

With the win, SEMO improved to 3-2 on the season.

