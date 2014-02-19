Family of those in Kiev keep close watch on protests

Those with relatives living in Kiev are keeping a close watch on the latest news.

Iurie Corjos works here at Heartland News and is a native of the Ukraine. He has relatives in Kiev.

He said he spent hours Tuesday night watching the live feed over the internet and skyping with his cousins. He said that there is a great deal of distrust in their government and that is the reason his family could not Skype with us during the interview.

Iurie is using Facebook, YouTube and Skype to keep in touch with his family.

You can watch the protests live by clicking here.

