Minivan falls off tow truck into Poplar Bluff home

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

A minivan fell off a tow truck and crashed into a Poplar Bluff home on Wednesday.

Dustin Pickard said he couldn't believe what he saw when he got home from work.

"I was worried about my kids," Pickard said.

There was a car being towed from his driveway but then, without any warning, it fell off the tow truck and ran into the house.

"As soon as we heard that crash we kind of got scared and jumped up," Amelia Pickard, his eight-year-old daughter said.

Pickard said he is just grateful everyone is safe and not hurt.

"We are going to get it fixed, but the one thing that couldn't be fixed was taken care," Pickard said.

He said he's spoken with the towing company and is waiting to hear back from the insurance company.

