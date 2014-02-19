Cape Girardeau police hold active shooter training - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau police hold active shooter training

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Research shows, in the event of an active shooter it could take five-to-seven minutes for first responders to arrive after the 911 call is made.

That is why the Cape Girardeau Police Department held sessions today helping civilians learn what do to in the face of danger.

Gunfire rang out inside the Osage Centre one man hopped up not taking a chance, but turns out, the sound came from an officer firing blanks.

After that, reality check police taught folks a program called ALICE-that is an acronym for alert, lockdown, counter and evacuate.

The program has been around since the 1990s, following a string of school shootings.

