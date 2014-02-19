Carbondale city council to meet on filling seat - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale city council to meet on filling seat

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Carbondale City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday night, where they'll discuss who could fill the seat vacated by Don Monty.

Monty was sworn in as mayor on February 4, forcing him to vacate the seat.

Eight people submitted applications hoping to take his spot.

The city council hopes to have that list narrowed down to three after the meeting.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

