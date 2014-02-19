Sheriff's office: Stray bullet that hit woman's face came from gun range

Captain Brian Thomas with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said the rounds fired at the time the woman was hit were only being fired at the Tombstone Gun Range on Wednesday, February 19.



A woman was hit in the face by the bullet that afternoon while training for a job in Williamson County.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the woman was training at the International Union of Operating Engineers local 318 at 8963 Crenshaw Road in Marion.

This is around a half mile away from Tombstone Gun Range at 12121 Skyline Drive. Authorities say the woman was hit by a bullet in the right check and the bullet then exited under her chin near her mouth.

The sheriff's office says she was taken to the Herrin Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At the time the woman was shot in the face, authorities say there were two or three people firing high powered .223 caliber rifles at the gun range.

"The bullet entered the right side of her face," said Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick. "I think right here and exited under her chin. She's a very lucky young lady. If it would've been another six inches either way it could've been a lot worse."

Police confiscated the men's rifles to be able to possibly match ballistics off the bullet when they find it at the location where the woman was shot.

Until they did, they didn't know for sure that the bullet came from the gun range.



"Safety is our number one concern. We have a lot of environmental controls to help keep rounds on our property," said David Kemp owner Tombstone Gun Range. "We have controls and instructors here on site to help control that as well. If there's any concern or any doubt about our range we're happy to cooperate with police."

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick said they did not find the stray bullet Thursday morning. Vick said they are calling in some other people with better metal detectors to look for the bullet. He said they plan to expand the search area for the bullet on Friday.



Sheriff Vick said the woman was standing on an area where there is some gravel on the training site. They believe the bullet may have still had enough velocity to ricochet off the ground and land somewhere farther from the immediate area where it impacted the ground after coming out of the bottom of her mouth.



The owner of the gun range said he's going to shut down the rifle shooting area of the range until police can figure out if a bullet from there is the one responsible for striking the woman in the face.

