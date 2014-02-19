KYTC: Oversized load moves through Western KY

On Wednesday morning, several agencies worked to assist an oversized load heading through Western Kentucky from Tennessee to Ohio maneuver around a work zone.

The work zone was on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge between Calvert City and Grand Rivers.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the superload, a large boiler weighing in at over 400,000 pounds on a 24 foot wide trailer, was heading eastbound on I-24 when the hauler realized there would be a problem crossing the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge.

While the truck could fit through the work zone, KYTC said work to replace joints on the bridge deck created a problem for tires on the huge trailer.

After consulting with KYTC engineers, Kentucky State Police and KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, plans were worked out to close a 13 mile section of I-24 for about an hour and allow the truck to cross over to the westbound lanes where it traveled eastbound for about 3 miles.

KYTC said the maneuver required westbound I-24 traffic to be detoured along US 62 from Exit 40 to Exit 27 between Eddyville and Calvert City. The eastbound lanes were also closed for a short time to allow the truck to cross through the median for the short 3-mile jog to the next crossover where it returned to the eastbound lanes near the I-24 Cumberland River Bridge.

As it continued on eastward along I-24, the superload and escort caravan backed up traffic. The huge truck had to slow to a crawl when it crossed bridges or went under an overpass.

The truck hauling the huge load had 18 axles and a rear steering unit to help it make the required turns. The superload exited off I-24 at Cadiz to take US 68 East around Hopkinsville and on toward Bowling Green.

According to Diamond Heavy Haul, Inc., from Bowling Green the superload was heading north on I-65 to Elizabethtown where it planned to head east on the Bluegrass Parkway, then turn north on US 127 to Frankfort. From there, it plans to follow I-64 East to I-75 North to head on to the final destination in Ohio.

The caravan plans to stop in Cave City Wednesday night.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.